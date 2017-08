Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

International Business Times U.K. mentioned UBC in a story about IBM’s blockchain solution of recording information to deal with food safety and traceability.

IBM is also working with universities including UBC, Fordham, and University of Arkansas to fund research grants, develop customised curricula and host workshops and hackathons.