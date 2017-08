Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

The Vancouver Sun featured the upcoming performance of Opera & Arias: The Barber of Seville, which includes casts from the UBC Opera Ensemble.

The event was also mentioned in the Georgia Straight.