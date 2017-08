Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Michael Brauer, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, spoke to CBC about the benefits and risks that accompany building density into a city.

Brauer said “people who live closer to these major roads … are more likely to die earlier than people that live farther away from roads.”

The story also appeared on Yahoo.