Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

CBC interviewed John-Tyler Binfet, the director of the dog therapy program at UBC’s Okanagan campus, about therapy dogs at Vancouver International Airport.

He said the use of therapy dogs has “flourished” in universities, hospitals and courtrooms.

The story also appeared on Yahoo.