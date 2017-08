Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Times of India featured UBC research that found fish are expected to become 20 to 30 per cent smaller if ocean temperatures continue to climb due to climate change.

Daniel Pauly, the study’s lead author and the principal investigator with the UBC’s Sea Around Us project, discussed how warmer waters increase fish’s need for oxygen but climate change will result in less oxygen in the oceans.