CTV reported on a UBC study that found children don’t eat enough fruits and vegetables while in school.

Claire Tugault-Lafleur, a professor in UBC’s human nutrition program and study lead author, said “the average score of 53.4 points [out of 100] for all Canadian children suggested substantial room for improvement.”