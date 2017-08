Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Georgia Straight reported on UBC research that estimated the number of Metro Vancouver men who have sex with men.

UBC researchers collaborated with others at the B.C. Centre for Excellence in HIV/AIDS, and several other Canadian and U.S. organizations and universities.