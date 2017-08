Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

National Geographic reported on a UBC study that found warming temperatures and loss of oxygen in the ocean will shrink hundreds of fish species even more than previously thought.

William Cheung, study author and director of science UBC’s Nippon Foundation—Nereus Program, said “the body size of fish decreases by 20 to 30 per cent for every 1 degree Celsius increase in water temperature.”

Similar stories appeared on CNBC and Economic Times India.