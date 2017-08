Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

The Vancouver Sun published an op-ed by Dermot Kelleher, dean of UBC’s faculty of medicine, and James Olson, the interim dean of the faculty of applied science, about UBC’s school of biomedical engineering.

They wrote that “our new school of biomedical engineering will bring health scientists, clinicians and engineers together on a daily basis and provide them with the space and the tools to collaborate.”

The article also appeared in The Province.