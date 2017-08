Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Economic Times India cited a UBC study about the Marathas community in India.

The survey that took place between November 2006 and May 2007 found that the Marathas are the majority caste in 41 per cent of the villages surveyed.