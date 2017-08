Jocelyn Stacey, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC, spoke to Reuters Canada after the B.C. government announced its plan to join the legal fight against the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion because Kinder Morgan has not “meaningfully” consulted with Aboriginal communities.

Stacey said the government’s stance on indigenous issues suggests it will have high standards on this topic.

The story also appeared in Metro U.S..