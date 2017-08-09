UBC experts on US – North Korea relations

UBC experts are available to comment on relations between the United States and North Korea, regional security issues, the nuclear threat and international issues.
Donald Baker
Department of Asian Studies
Email: don.baker@ubc.ca
- North Korea
- Korean politics
- Korean history
*Only available for phone or Skype interviews
M.V. Ramana
School of Public Policy and Global Affairs
Email: m.v.ramana@ubc.ca
- Fissile material production
- Impacts of nuclear weapons use
- Nuclear accidents
Allen Sens
Department of Political Science
Email: asens@politics.ubc.ca
- International security
- Armed conflict
- Conflict management
- Nuclear weapons / arms control
*Limited availability