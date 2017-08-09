UBC experts on US – North Korea relations

UBC experts are available to comment on relations between the United States and North Korea, regional security issues, the nuclear threat and international issues.

Donald Baker

Department of Asian Studies

Email: don.baker@ubc.ca

North Korea

Korean politics

Korean history

*Only available for phone or Skype interviews

M.V. Ramana

School of Public Policy and Global Affairs

Email: m.v.ramana@ubc.ca

Fissile material production

Impacts of nuclear weapons use

Nuclear accidents

Allen Sens

Department of Political Science

Email: asens@politics.ubc.ca

International security

Armed conflict

Conflict management

Nuclear weapons / arms control

*Limited availability