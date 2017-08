New York Magazine quoted Elizabeth Dunn, a UBC psychology professor, about how wealth can be an emotional topic.

She said “the extent to which we’re frequently reminded of our wealth really matters.” The article also cited work by UBC psychologist Jiaying Zhao, who found if people feel like they have less, they may also feel like they have less to lose.

Research on happiness by Dunn and Ashley Whillans, now with Harvard Business School, also appeared in the Chicago Tribune.