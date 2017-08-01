UBC experts available to comment on new census data

UBC experts are available to comment on new 2016 census data expected to be released by Statistics Canada Aug. 2 on families, households, marital status and language.
Marina Adshade
Vancouver School of Economics
Email: marina.adshade@ubc.ca
- Evolving social norms in regards to marriage
- Fertility
- Cohabitation
- Divorce
- Age at first marriage
Amin Ghaziani
Department of Sociology
Email: amin.ghaziani@ubc.ca
- LGBT equity and inclusion
- Urban gay districts
- Gay and lesbian migration
- LGBT political organizing and activism
Nathanael Lauster
Department of Sociology
Email: nathanael.lauster@ubc.ca
- Housing
- Households
- Families
Bonny Norton
Department of Language and Literacy Education
Email: bonny.norton@ubc.ca
- Immigrant and refugee languages
Yue Qian
Department of Sociology
Email: yue.qian@ubc.ca
- Cohabitation
- Marriage
- Families
Mark Turin
First Nations and Endangered Languages Program
Email: mark.turin@ubc.ca
- Enumeration of language, literacy and cultural identity
- Census as a political and administrative tool