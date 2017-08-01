UBC experts available to comment on new census data

August 1, 2017

UBC experts are available to comment on new 2016 census data expected to be released by Statistics Canada Aug. 2 on families, households, marital status and language.

Marina Adshade
Vancouver School of Economics
Email: marina.adshade@ubc.ca

  • Evolving social norms in regards to marriage
  • Fertility
  • Cohabitation
  • Divorce
  • Age at first marriage

Amin Ghaziani
Department of Sociology
Email: amin.ghaziani@ubc.ca

  • LGBT equity and inclusion
  • Urban gay districts
  • Gay and lesbian migration
  • LGBT political organizing and activism

Nathanael Lauster
Department of Sociology
Email: nathanael.lauster@ubc.ca

  • Housing
  • Households
  • Families

Bonny Norton
Department of Language and Literacy Education
Email: bonny.norton@ubc.ca

  • Immigrant and refugee languages

Yue Qian
Department of Sociology
Email: yue.qian@ubc.ca

  • Cohabitation
  • Marriage
  • Families

Mark Turin
First Nations and Endangered Languages Program
Email: mark.turin@ubc.ca

  • Enumeration of language, literacy and cultural identity
  • Census as a political and administrative tool

Contact

Sachi Wickramasinghe
UBC Public Affairs
Tel: 604.822.4636
Cell: 604.754.8289
Email: sachi.wickramasinghe@ubc.ca

   