Trudeau should hear it from Horgan: Legalize opioids for addiction

Maxwell Cameron, a UBC political science professor, and Randall White, a UBC psychiatry professor, wrote an op-ed for Huffington Post about the opioid crisis.

They wrote “we need a drastic expansion of safe injection sites because people are most likely to die from overdoses when they use drugs in isolation, and evidence shows that supervised injection sites are an important gateway to health care including the range of substitution therapies and other treatments.”

Cameron also wrote an op-ed about Canada’s democracy for iPolitics.