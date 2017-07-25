Yes, you can buy happiness-if you spend it to save time

The New York Times, Washington Post, BBC and various media outlets reported on UBC research that found money used to buy time can increase happiness.

The researchers–lead author Ashley Whillans, now with Harvard Business School, and senior author and UBC psychology professor Elizabeth Dunn–surveyed more than 6,000 people in four countries. People reported feeling happier when they paid someone to do tasks they preferred not to do themselves.

Similar stories appeared in the Boston Globe, Atlantic, CNN, L.A. Times, The Telegraph, Times UK, The Independent, Daily Mail, ABC, Today Show, US News & World Report, New York Post, International Business Times, The Australian, Yahoo U.K., Mic, Marie-Claire U.K., UK Mirror, Sky News Australia, Newsweek, National Post, Calgary Herald, Global BC and Metro News. A Vancouver Sun story appeared in the Montreal Gazette, Edmonton Journal, and 24 Hours Vancouver; and a Canadian Press story appeared on CTV.