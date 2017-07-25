Yes, you can buy happiness-if you spend it to save time

July 25, 2017

The New York Times, Washington Post, BBC and various media outlets reported on UBC research that found money used to buy time can increase happiness.

The researchers–lead author Ashley Whillans, now with Harvard Business School, and senior author and UBC psychology professor Elizabeth Dunn–surveyed more than 6,000 people in four countries. People reported feeling happier when they paid someone to do tasks they preferred not to do themselves.

