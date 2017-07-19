Metro Vancouver issues air quality advisory due to wildfires

The Georgia Straight cited an essay by UBC researchers Michael Brauer and Chris Carlsten about the far-reaching health effects of poor air quality.

In the essay called “Clearing the Air” from a new book by the Peter Wall Institute for Advanced Studies, the researchers write that recent estimates suggest “nearly eight thousand Canadian deaths annually (approximately 3 percent of the total) are related to air pollution.”

CBC also mentioned a weather model run by UBC that helps determine how much smoke is on the ground and where it goes.