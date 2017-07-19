Horgan becomes premier today

Several UBC experts weighed in after John Horgan officially became the new premier of B.C.

Harry Nelson, a UBC forestry professor, told News 1130 there is nothing in the NDP or Green platform to suggest there will be substantive changes around forest policy.

The same News 1130 story also quoted Jason Ellis, a UBC educational studies professor who said education was a contentious issue between Christy Clark and B.C. teachers.

Roundhouse Radio quoted Michael Krausz, a UBC psychiatry professor, who said the system to deal with addiction needs an overhaul, since many intravenous drug users have mental health challenges.