B.C. events open on-ramp to epic transportation plan

Yves Tiberghien, the director of UBC’s Institute of Asian Research, was quoted in a Business in Vancouver article about China’s primary foreign policy initiative.

Tiberghien noted the spike in visibility for the Chinese initiative may be a result of several factors, including the timing of a number of events in Beijing and its recent focus on Canada as a Western partner.

Tiberghien was also interviewed on Roundhouse Radio about whether or not Canada is prepared to negotiate a free trade deal with the world’s second largest economy.