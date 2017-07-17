UBC experts on the new B.C. government and cabinet

July 17, 2017

The B.C. NDP cabinet is expected to be sworn in on Tuesday, July 18. UBC experts are available to comment on the new government and its stated priorities: education, the opioid crisis and softwood lumber negotiations with the U.S.

Jason Ellis
Assistant Professor, Department of Educational Studies
Tel: 604-822-9190
Email: j.ellis@ubc.ca

  • K-12 education; school boards; education funding

Reinhard Michael Krausz
Professor, Department of Psychiatry
Tel: 604-649-9336
Email: m.krausz@mac.com

  • Mental health; addiction psychiatry; addiction treatment

Harry Nelson
Assistant Professor, Faculty of Forestry
Cell: 778-858-7708
Email: harry.nelson@ubc.ca

  • Forest economics; forest policy

Michelle Stack
Associate Professor, Department of Educational Studies
Tel: 604-369-7572
Cell: 778-329-7572
Email: michelle.stack@ubc.ca

  • Media and educational policy and politics

Charles Ungerleider
Professor Emeritus, Department of Educational Studies
Tel: 604-600-1040
Email: charles.ungerleider@ubc.ca

  • Education governance; education finance; educational reform; educational equity

Evan Wood
Professor, Faculty of Medicine
To arrange an interview, please contact Kevin Hollett atkhollett@cfenet.ubc.ca or 778-848-3420.

  • Recommendations for responding to the opioid overdose emergency
  • Developing a system of care to address substance use
  • Epidemiology, urban health, addiction, opioids, fentanyl

