UBC experts on the new B.C. government and cabinet

The B.C. NDP cabinet is expected to be sworn in on Tuesday, July 18. UBC experts are available to comment on the new government and its stated priorities: education, the opioid crisis and softwood lumber negotiations with the U.S.

Jason Ellis

Assistant Professor, Department of Educational Studies

Tel: 604-822-9190

Email: j.ellis@ubc.ca

K-12 education; school boards; education funding

Reinhard Michael Krausz

Professor, Department of Psychiatry

Tel: 604-649-9336

Email: m.krausz@mac.com

Mental health; addiction psychiatry; addiction treatment

Harry Nelson

Assistant Professor, Faculty of Forestry

Cell: 778-858-7708

Email: harry.nelson@ubc.ca

Forest economics; forest policy

Michelle Stack

Associate Professor, Department of Educational Studies

Tel: 604-369-7572

Cell: 778-329-7572

Email: michelle.stack@ubc.ca

Media and educational policy and politics

Charles Ungerleider

Professor Emeritus, Department of Educational Studies

Tel: 604-600-1040

Email: charles.ungerleider@ubc.ca

Education governance; education finance; educational reform; educational equity

Evan Wood

Professor, Faculty of Medicine

To arrange an interview, please contact Kevin Hollett atkhollett@cfenet.ubc.ca or 778-848-3420.