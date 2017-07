Lori Daniels, a professor in UBC’s department of forest and conservation sciences, co-wrote an op-ed for the Globe and Mail about managing wildfires.

Daniels, Robert Gray, a fire ecologist and David Bowman, a pyrogeography expert, wrote that managed wildfires and prescribed fires “are key to restoring fire into naturally flammable landscapes and an effective mechanism to reduce fuel loads and risk of subsequent uncontrollable fires.”