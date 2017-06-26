UBC Emergency Preparedness Exercise June 28th 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

UBC is conducting an emergency preparedness exercise on campus at Main Mall and Agronomy Road June 28 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Exercise Run Down will involve first responders, UBC staff and volunteers with mock injuries. It is designed to test and practice the university’s response to support the community in the event of an emergency.

Participating agencies and UBC groups are:

BC Coroners Service

BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS)

Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP)

St. John Ambulance

Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services (VFRS)

Health Emergency Management BC

UBC Hospital

UBC Building Operations

UBC Risk Management Services

UBC Security/Parking

UBC Student Housing and Hospitality Services

For more information, including road closures, please go to http://rms.ubc.ca/emergency/

UBC’s chief risk officer Ron Holton is available for interviews today (Monday, June 26) and Tuesday, June 27th.

Please note, UBC staff are not available for interviews on the day of the exercise.