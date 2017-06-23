Health experts on B.C. heat wave

June 23, 2017

UBC experts are available to discuss the health implications of the heat wave that is expected to hit parts of southwestern B.C. over the weekend. Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement.

Chris Carlsten
Department of Medicine
Tel: 604.839.1561
Email: carlsten@mail.ubc.ca

  • Respiratory problems
  • Health effects of heat waves

Michael Brauer
School of Population and Public Health
Tel: 604.822.9585
Email: Michael.brauer@ubc.ca

  • Air quality

Sarah Henderson
School of Population and Public Health
Office: 604.707.2449
Cell: 604.910.9144
Email: Sarah.Henderson@bccdc.ca

 

