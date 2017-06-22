UBC experts on return of B.C. legislature

The British Columbia legislature reconvenes Thursday with a confidence vote expected following the throne speech.

UBC experts are available to comment on a variety of issues related to B.C. politics, from coalition governments to environmental issues and housing affordability.

Maxwell Cameron

Department of Political Science

Email: max.cameron@ubc.ca

Cell: 604-786-0992

Democratic issues and political dynamics

Electoral and democratic reform

Minority governments and coalition governments

*Available Thursday except between 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

George Hoberg

Liu Institute for Global Issues

Email: george.hoberg@ubc.ca

Energy and environmental issues, climate policy and Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain pipeline; forestry

Paul Kershaw

School of Population and Public Health

Cell: 604-761-4583

Email: paul.kershaw@ubc.ca