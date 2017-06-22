UBC experts on return of B.C. legislature

The British Columbia legislature reconvenes Thursday with a confidence vote expected following the throne speech.
UBC experts are available to comment on a variety of issues related to B.C. politics, from coalition governments to environmental issues and housing affordability.
Maxwell Cameron
Department of Political Science
Email: max.cameron@ubc.ca
Cell: 604-786-0992
- Democratic issues and political dynamics
- Electoral and democratic reform
- Minority governments and coalition governments
*Available Thursday except between 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.
George Hoberg
Liu Institute for Global Issues
Email: george.hoberg@ubc.ca
- Energy and environmental issues, climate policy and Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain pipeline; forestry
Paul Kershaw
School of Population and Public Health
Cell: 604-761-4583
Email: paul.kershaw@ubc.ca
- Generational fairness, including policy related to affordability, debt, housing, taxes, families and health care; election budget