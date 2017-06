The Canadian Press interviewed Michael Byers, the Canada Research Chair in Global Politics and International Law at UBC, about Chinese investments in Canadian oilsands.

He said the Liberals are being “naive” about the security risks of Chinese foreign investment, similar to how the Conservatives were when they first came into power.

The CP story appeared on CTV, Toronto Star, CBC Calgary and the National Observer.

Byers was also mentioned in a Huffington Post story on foreign spending.