Two UBC professors weighed in after a sea lion dragged a girl into the water.

The New York Post quoted Andrew Trites, the director of UBC’s Marine Mammal Research Unit, who said California sea lions are not trained to be near people. A similar Fox story appeared on MSN.

Alfred Hermida, the director of UBC’s graduate school of journalism, told the Vancouver Courier journalists must focus on context, rationale and scene setting before blaming the parents of the girl.