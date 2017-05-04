Millennials aren’t fleeing Vancouver but older siblings are

Two UBC professors weighed in on newly released census data.

CBC interviewed Paul Kershaw, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, about data that shows Vancouver lost almost 9,000 residents between the ages of 35 and 44 between 2006 and 2016.

Kershaw said many families choose to delay having children well into their 30s, which explains the shift. He also spoke to the Vancouver Sun about the same topic and the story also appeared in The Province.

Metro News quoted Nathanael Lauster, a UBC sociology professor, about the decrease in baby boomers in Metro Vancouver.