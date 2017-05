The Canadian Press reported on the winners of this year’s Killam Prize.

UBC HIV/AIDS researcher Julio Montaner was recognized for his work on pioneering highly active antiretroviral therapy and the “Treatment Prevention” strategy.

The recipients of this year’s research fellowships were also named and Dominic McIver Lopes, a UBC philosopher, won a fellowship for the project “Being for Beauty: Aesthetic Agency and Value.”

The story appeared in the Globe and Mail and Vancouver Sun.