UBC experts on B.C. election

April 11, 2017

The writ drops Tuesday, marking the official start of the B.C. provincial election campaign. UBC experts are available to comment on a variety of election topics, including party politics, campaign strategy, climate policy and housing affordability.

Gerald Baier
Department of Political Science
Email: gerald.baier@ubc.ca

  • Parties; political advertising; legislature; candidates; B.C. politics; federal politics 

Karen Bakker
Department of Geography
Program on Water Governance
Email: karen.bakker@ubc.ca

  • Site C; water security 

Penny Gurstein
School of Community and Regional Planning
Email: penny.gurstein@ubc.ca

  • Housing affordability, social housing and housing policy

George Hoberg
Liu Institute for Global Issues
Email: george.hoberg@ubc.ca

  • Energy and environmental issues, especially climate policy and Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain pipeline; forestry

Richard Johnston
Department of Political Science
Email: richard.johnston@ubc.ca

  • Party politics; polls and public opinion; campaign strategy; media; history of B.C. elections and comparison with elections elsewhere

Paul Kershaw
School of Population and Public Health
Cell: 604-761-4583
Email: paul.kershaw@ubc.ca

  • Generational fairness, including policy related to affordability, debt, housing, taxes, families and health care; election budget

Thomas Knight
UBC Sauder School of Business
Email: thomas.knight@sauder.ubc.ca

  • Unions, collective bargaining and strike breakers; minimum wage; amendments to employment standards and human rights legislation

Kevin Milligan
Vancouver School of Economics
Email: kevin.milligan@ubc.ca

  • Taxation and childcare

Tsur Somerville
UBC Sauder School of Business
Cell: 604-329-4585
Email: tsur.somerville@sauder.ubc.ca

  • Housing affordability; real estate; mortgages; urban economics

Charles Ungerleider
Department of Educational Studies
Cell: 604-600-1040
Email: charles.ungerleider@ubc.ca

  • Education governance; education finance; educational reform; educational equity

Contact

Thandi Fletcher
UBC Public Affairs
Tel: 604.822.2234
Cell: 604.868.0896
Email: thandi.fletcher@ubc.ca

   