UBC experts on B.C. election

The writ drops Tuesday, marking the official start of the B.C. provincial election campaign. UBC experts are available to comment on a variety of election topics, including party politics, campaign strategy, climate policy and housing affordability.
Gerald Baier
Department of Political Science
Email: gerald.baier@ubc.ca
- Parties; political advertising; legislature; candidates; B.C. politics; federal politics
Karen Bakker
Department of Geography
Program on Water Governance
Email: karen.bakker@ubc.ca
- Site C; water security
Penny Gurstein
School of Community and Regional Planning
Email: penny.gurstein@ubc.ca
- Housing affordability, social housing and housing policy
George Hoberg
Liu Institute for Global Issues
Email: george.hoberg@ubc.ca
- Energy and environmental issues, especially climate policy and Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain pipeline; forestry
Richard Johnston
Department of Political Science
Email: richard.johnston@ubc.ca
- Party politics; polls and public opinion; campaign strategy; media; history of B.C. elections and comparison with elections elsewhere
Paul Kershaw
School of Population and Public Health
Cell: 604-761-4583
Email: paul.kershaw@ubc.ca
- Generational fairness, including policy related to affordability, debt, housing, taxes, families and health care; election budget
Thomas Knight
UBC Sauder School of Business
Email: thomas.knight@sauder.ubc.ca
- Unions, collective bargaining and strike breakers; minimum wage; amendments to employment standards and human rights legislation
Kevin Milligan
Vancouver School of Economics
Email: kevin.milligan@ubc.ca
- Taxation and childcare
Tsur Somerville
UBC Sauder School of Business
Cell: 604-329-4585
Email: tsur.somerville@sauder.ubc.ca
- Housing affordability; real estate; mortgages; urban economics
Charles Ungerleider
Department of Educational Studies
Cell: 604-600-1040
Email: charles.ungerleider@ubc.ca
-
Education governance; education finance; educational reform; educational equity