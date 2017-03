Castanet reported on a $2-million donation from Scotiabank that will fund research in cybersecurity and financial risk research at UBC.

The donation will support research and educational initiatives, including internships and ā€œhackathons” led by UBC researchers Konstantin Beznosov, Hasan Cavusoglu, Natalia Nolde, Harry Joe, and UBC Okanagan’s John Braun.