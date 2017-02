Thomas Davidoff, a UBC Sauder School of Business professor, spoke to CKNW about an adjustment to B.C.’s first-time home buyers program that allows buyers to save as much as $8,000 of the property transfer tax on a home valued up to $500,000.

Davidoff said a lot of Vancouver land is restricted to single-family houses, and the B.C. government must tell municipalities to change zoning restrictions.