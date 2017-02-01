Science will suffer under Trump’s travel ban, researchers say

The New York Times mentioned UBC in an article about the impact of Trump’s travel ban on research, scientist recruitment and the free exchange of scientific ideas.

UBC established a task force to determine what assistance the university can provide for affected citizens affiliated with the school.

The Toronto Star, CTV, Global, Vancouver Sun, The Province, Montreal Gazette, Metro News, and Daily Hive also reported on UBC alumni who have been affected by the travel ban as well as the response from UBC’s Muslim Students Association.