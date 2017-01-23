One in 5 of us secretly logs in to our friends’ Facebook accounts

Various media outlets highlighted UBC research that found one in five adults have snooped through the social media accounts of their friends, romantic partners or family members using the person’s own device.

Researchers from UBC’s computer science and electrical and computer engineering departments said Facebook private messages, pictures or videos are easy targets when the account owner is already logged on and the device is open.

The story appeared on the Sunday Times, News 1130, Daily Hive, and Kelowna Now.