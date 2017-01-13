B.C. government assistance to homeowners could be $1.2 billion in 2017

Metro News interviewed Thomas Davidoff, a UBC Sauder School of Business professor, about the impacts of assisting homeowners in a hot market like Vancouver.

Davidoff said adding benefits to the act of owning a home increases demand for homes overall.

A similar article in Richmond News featured an interview with Paul Kershaw, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, who said that renters, often younger people, will be paying for provincial grants and tax deferrals to those who have millions in equity.