Vivian Yin, a clinical professor in UBC’s department of ophthalmology, and Katie Beleznay, a clinical dermatology professor at UBC, spoke to The Province about the popularity of plastic surgery and cosmetic enhancements.

Yin said governmental regulation often lags behind new cosmetic procedures and people should be more cautious. Beleznay said people should look over the credentials of the practitioner and meet them for a consultation before moving forward with treatment.