Problem gambling triggers same part of brain as addiction

January 4, 2017

CBC featured UBC psychology research that shows gambling triggers the same part of the brain as addiction.

Lead study author Eve Limbrick-Oldfield, a psychology postdoctoral research fellow at the Centre for Gambling Research, said the insula is a poorly understood part of the brain.

