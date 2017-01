Youwen Zhou, director of the Vancouver Hyperhidrosis Clinic at UBC, spoke to the Huffington Post for an article about the link between excessive sweating and anxiety and depression.

Authors of the joint study by UBC and Anhui Medical University in China said more research is required on the subject. Zhou said people with hyperhidrosis, a condition that causes excessive sweating, should talk to their doctors about any mental health symptoms or concerns.