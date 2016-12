The life-long dream of a UBC alumnus came true after he was invited to conduct the UBC student orchestra through a performance of O Canada, CBC’s The National reports.

Peter Louw, 83, is of mixed descent and grew up in South Africa under apartheid. Despite a deep love of music, Louw wasn’t allowed to join an orchestra.

He harboured the dream for nearly 50 years until he finally got the chance to make it a reality on Nov. 29 at the Chan Centre for the Performing Arts.