UBC accounting professor Kin Lo was quoted in a CBC exploring whether or not the threshold for the homeowner’s grant would rise from $1.2 million despite the assessed values of homes expected to rise by 30 per cent in many areas.

Lo believes that the government is likely to raise it, “Being in an election year, and the province running a surplus, the chances are a bit higher, given those two factors.”

This story also appeared on Yahoo News Canada.