#UBCGrad

Yadira Rosa Corbet

From the floor to the canopy

A young Yadira Corbet always wondered what went on in the UBC forestry building where she helped her mother clean floors.

May 30, 2018

Iva Jankovic.

Community involvement a driving force for teen UBC graduate

Iva Jankovic deserved a drink as much as anyone. It was the summer of 2017, and Jankovic was taking a break from her internship at a downtown planning firm to join colleagues for a staff party at a nearby pub.

May 29, 2018

Onyinye Ofulue leads a small student team—the UBC chapter of Engineers for a Sustainable World, or ESW—in collecting waste cooking oil from UBC Food Services and converting it into a fatty acid-based fuel known as biodiesel. Credit: Clare Kiernan

Why grease can be great: Chemical engineering graduate helps put waste oil to good use

Whether it’s French fries on the menu or an entire deep-fried turkey, disposing of used cooking oil can be a headache.

May 28, 2018

Luca Marsaglia

A Sea Change: UBC forestry grad helps empower communities through conservation

Former youth sailing champion Luca Marsaglia owes a lot to the ocean, so he co-founded a sustainable development movement called Casa Congo to help protect it.

May 25, 2018

Katherine Moore. Credit: Madeleine de Trenqualye/UBC Faculty of Arts

‘You are worth it’: UBC grad overcomes childhood trauma to become mental health champion

Katherine Moore never thought university was an option for her.

May 24, 2018