#UBCGrad
From the floor to the canopy
A young Yadira Corbet always wondered what went on in the UBC forestry building where she helped her mother clean floors.
May 30, 2018
Community involvement a driving force for teen UBC graduate
Iva Jankovic deserved a drink as much as anyone. It was the summer of 2017, and Jankovic was taking a break from her internship at a downtown planning firm to join colleagues for a staff party at a nearby pub.
May 29, 2018
Why grease can be great: Chemical engineering graduate helps put waste oil to good use
Whether it’s French fries on the menu or an entire deep-fried turkey, disposing of used cooking oil can be a headache.
May 28, 2018
A Sea Change: UBC forestry grad helps empower communities through conservation
Former youth sailing champion Luca Marsaglia owes a lot to the ocean, so he co-founded a sustainable development movement called Casa Congo to help protect it.
May 25, 2018