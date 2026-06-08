Meet UBC’s head groundskeeper preparing the National Soccer Development Centre for the world stage

With over four decades of expertise in high-performance turf management, Gary Bartley, head groundskeeper at UBC, is the technical architect behind the world-class soccer pitch at UBC Vancouver. Since 2015, he and his team have overseen the complex needs of both synthetic and natural fields for use by professional teams like the Vancouver Whitecaps and Vancouver Rise, as well as varsity programs and community groups.

As the National Soccer Development Centre (NSDC) at UBC prepares to serve as a team base camp training site for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ in Vancouver this summer, Bartley’s focus remains on the “invisible” science of the pitch, which involves managing details like soil moisture and shear strength that most fans never see, but that provide elite athletes with the consistent experience needed to perform on the global stage.

What does your role involve in preparing UBC as a training site for the tournament?

My team is responsible for ensuring the Vancouver Whitecaps training pitch at the NSDC not only meets but exceeds the high standards this event requires for official training sites. My role involves maintaining turf health and structural integrity and managing the surfaces to withstand the extreme rigors of the tournament training cycle.

Over the last two years, we’ve undergone an extensive learning curve. By collaborating with leading industry researchers and international turf professionals, we’ve localized the global standards required to bring the tournament to North America and provide the perfect stage for the world’s best athletes.

I’m fortunate to have an incredible team at UBC alongside me, and the support of my wife through what can be a very demanding role has meant everything.

The NSDC will serve as a premier training hub for Canada’s Men’s National Team and and other international teams during the global soccer tournament. Photo credit: Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

What are some things people might not realize go into turf management? Walk us through the level of precision involved in maintaining a pitch at international tournament standards.

Preparing for a tournament of this magnitude requires us to go back to the fundamental principles we learned in turf school, such as treating the pitch as a complex, living organism. This means looking far beyond the blade of the grass. Our team has spent the last two years integrating cutting-edge research from FIFA, the University of Tennessee and Michigan State University, whose data on turf stress has shifted our entire approach to nutrient delivery and recovery cycles. For example, we monitor grass health from the root up, ensuring the surface is structurally sound and resilient enough to withstand the demands of intense play. We also punch holes in the soil to ensure the root zone can handle the compaction of world-class play.

At the NSDC, with teams training five out of seven days, the load on the turf will be relentless. We are aiming for perfection so that the ball roll and player traction remain consistent throughout the tournament. We often interact with the players and coaching staff on the periphery, and nothing validates our efforts more than a coach or players like Sebastian Berhalter, who consistently notice the quality of the pitch, stopping by to say, “The field is exceptional today, thank you.”

When athletes feel confident enough on the surface to play at 100 per cent, we know we’ve done our job. It’s those little things like the height of the cut, the moisture levels, the exact firmness of the sub-soil that separates a standard pitch from an international-standard pitch.

With increasingly unpredictable weather and the high expectations of international players, there is zero margin for error. My personal philosophy is to plan for the worst, and hope for the best. Whether it is unforeseen weather, equipment failure or security fencing logistics, we have a backup for the backup.

UBC’s world-class athletic infrastructure at the NSDC is primed and ready to host the world’s elite athletes on the global stage this summer. Photo credit: SiMing Zheng.

Most people just see green grass and white lines, but we know there is a science to how this ground feels under cleats. What is one detail about the surface tension or the soil that you’re particularly proud of getting “just right” for athletes?

Despite unpredictable weather and sometimes sustained rainfall, the Vancouver Whitecaps still train every single day. For me as a groundskeeper, that is the ultimate stress test.

I take immense pride in our drainage system and surface management. When you see large volumes of rain and yet zero standing water on the pitch, it tells me the science is working. This is a clear signal that our aeration programs, soil composition and daily maintenance are exactly where they need to be. I always strive to ensure that regardless of the weather, the technical play is never compromised. If the ball is still rolling perfectly true during a downpour, I know my team and I are doing something right.

Bartley hopes the infrastructure excellence of the NSDC during this tournament will redefine how people view UBC’s athletics facilities for years to come. Photo credit: SiMing Zheng.

What does it mean for UBC to serve as a training ground on a global stage?

Preparing for this event has been a massive collaborative effort with UBC working closely with the Vancouver Whitecaps, the City of Vancouver, law enforcement, fire and rescue services, and teams across campus, including Athletics and Recreation, Building Operations, and Community Safety. The priority is to ensure that once teams arrive, the NSDC is a secure, high-performance zone dedicated entirely to the practicing teams.

For UBC, this is also a unique opportunity to celebrate the excellence of the NSDC. We have been involved in major events before, but there is palpable energy on campus this time, bringing a unique mix of feelings of anticipation and intensity. The world’s eyes are on us.

Bartley and the teams he is working with are prepared to provide a secure, high-performance environment at the NSDC during the soccer tournament in Vancouver. Photo credit: Vancouver Whitecaps FC.