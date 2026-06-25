New national guidance targets substance-use prevention and response in Canadian schools

A national coalition led by UBC’s Wellstream has released Canada’s new evidence-based standard for addressing student substance use in K–12 schools.

A national coalition has released Canada’s new standard for substance-use prevention, education and intervention in K–12 schools.

The new framework, part of an initiative called Anchoring Change, provides evidence-based direction for schools across the country to support young people navigating an ever more complex landscape, where students are using substances to cope with stress and a toxic drug supply is a leading cause of death for young people across the country.

“Schools are on the front line of student wellbeing, but too often they lack clear, consistent guidance,” said Dr. Emily Jenkins, Wellstream scientific director and a professor of nursing at UBC. “This standard gives practical, evidence-informed direction—from prevention to responding in ways that keep students connected and supported.”

According to the most recent national student survey, 15 per cent of students in grades 7 through 12 reported vaping in the past month, and 18 per cent reported using multiple substances at the same time. A previous Wellstream survey found that nearly 90 per cent of school administrators reported addressing frequent student substance-use challenges—yet fewer than half believe their current approaches are effective or aligned with evidence-informed prevention principles.

Anchoring Change involves a partnership between Wellstream, the University of British Columbia’s pan-Canadian research centre for child and youth mental health and substance use, the Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction, and the Canadian Association of School System Administrators. Physical Health and Education (PHE) Canada and the Students Commission of Canada are supporting the rollout of the guidance across Canada.

Age-appropriate support at every stage

Rather than prescribing a single program, Anchoring Change provides a shared, evidence-informed framework outlining the principles, practices and structures most likely to make a difference. Designed to complement what provinces, territories and districts are already doing, the standard recognizes that effective approaches evolve with children’s development.

“What works for a 10-year-old will not necessarily work for a 17-year-old—different developmental stages need different supports,” said Dr. Jenkins. “The standard sets age-appropriate guidance, from building foundational social-emotional skills in younger children to helping teenagers understand risk, recognize warning signs and access timely support.”

Shifting away from just saying ‘no’

The standard also encourages a shift away from punitive responses and zero-tolerance policies—including scare tactics, suspensions and expulsions—toward approaches that prioritize continued engagement in school and connection to trusted adults and community supports. Research shows that exclusionary discipline can sever the very connections that help buffer young people from substance-use harms.

“Anchoring Change will strengthen how schools address student substance use by keeping young people connected to caring adults and supporting earlier, more effective intervention,” said Reg Klassen, executive director of the Canadian Association of School System Administrators. “Having spent many years as a principal and superintendent, I know how valuable clear, practical guidance like this can be in supporting staff and students.”

The standard development process was supported by CSA Group, a national standards development organization, and incorporated input from school staff, health professionals, researchers, policy experts, Indigenous knowledge holders and youth across Canada—including young people on the technical committee whose voices contributed guiding principles. A two-month public review generated more than 750 submissions, which shaped the final standard.

“This pan-Canadian standard reflects what can be achieved when sector leaders work together to help address substance use,” said Melanie Davis, executive director and chief executive officer, PHE Canada. “It creates opportunities for new approaches, programs and resources that help schools better support students.”

An accompanying self-assessment tool allows schools to evaluate current practices, identify strengths and determine concrete next steps toward implementation of the standard, allowing schools to set priorities based on their own context.

The standard is available now in English at anchoringchange.ca and French at ancrerlechangement.ca.

The research was funded by the Canadian Institutes of Health Research and Health Canada.

Interview language(s): English.