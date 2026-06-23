Can a walk through downtown Vancouver change how we think about climate change?

UBC researchers are exploring new ways to engage people on climate change through Urban Future Walks, an experience that highlights real-world sustainability solutions in Vancouver through guided, virtual and self-directed tours.

Most communication about our changing world happens through screens. We read articles, scroll social media feeds and watch videos—often alone, and often focused on the risks and consequences of issues like climate change and artificial intelligence.

Researchers at UBC’s Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability want to know whether there are more effective ways to engage people about our changing world. That’s why they’ve created Urban Future Walks: a public experience that invites participants to explore sustainability initiatives across downtown Vancouver while helping researchers learn how people respond to different forms of engagement.

The project launched in mid-May and continues through September. We spoke with Dr. Simon Donner and PhD candidate Yunfei Li about it.

What inspired Urban Future Walks?

SD: I’ve been involved in climate engagement for a long time, and most engagement about climate change and the future is passive. People read something or watch something by themselves. We wanted to create a different kind of experience—one that is more immersive, more social and connected to real places. We were interested in exploring what happens when people encounter ideas about the future while moving through a city, rather than sitting in front of a screen.

Part of the inspiration was that many sustainability initiatives shaping cities today are effectively invisible. Some are happening underground. Some are inside buildings. Some are hidden in plain sight. You can walk right past them without realizing what you’re looking at.

One of the goals of Urban Future Walks is to pull back the curtain on those things and show people that the sustainable future they imagine isn’t entirely in the future. Parts of it are already here.

Photo credit: Paul Joseph/UBC Communications.

How does Urban Future Walks work?

YL: We take an uplifting and positive approach to showcasing real-world sustainability solutions in Vancouver. Participants are assigned to a guided walking tour, a group virtual experience or an individual virtual tour. Each format explores similar themes but offers a different experience.

As researchers, we’re interested in understanding how people respond to different ways of engaging with these ideas. But we want every participant to have an enjoyable opportunity to learn something new about the city and its future.

Why was Vancouver the right place for this project?

SD: Vancouver is an ideal place to explore these questions because it has spent decades investing in sustainability and climate action. Examples can be found throughout the city, from efforts to reduce emissions, climate adaptation, improved transportation systems and more efficient use of resources. It’s also a compact and walkable downtown, which makes it well suited for this kind of experience.

What can participants expect?

YL: Participants will learn about sustainability initiatives related to areas such as transportation, buildings and climate adaptation. The experience combines storytelling, discussion and observation. We want people to think about how cities change over time and how decisions being made today can shape the future.

Whether someone is visiting Vancouver for the first time or has lived here for years, we hope they’ll come away with a new perspective on the city and a better understanding of how sustainability takes shape in everyday life.

Photo credit: Paul Joseph/UBC Communications.

What do you hope comes from Urban Future Walks in the long term?

YL: As part of my PhD research, I’m interested in finding better ways to engage people with climate issues and sustainability. But I also hope Urban Future Walks becomes something that lasts beyond the research itself. Ideally, it could become a long-term offering in Vancouver and eventually expand to other cities. We’d like it to help residents and visitors explore urban sustainability in an engaging and accessible way.

One of the most rewarding aspects of the project has been meeting participants and hearing their perspectives. The tours create opportunities for conversation and reflection that are difficult to achieve through more traditional forms of engagement. That’s something I hope continues long after the research is complete.