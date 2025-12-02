UBC releases 2024 animal research statistics

This is the 15th consecutive year the university has published the data.

UBC’s summary of animals involved in research at the university in 2024 is now available.

This is the 15th consecutive year the university has published the data. UBC is one of the few Canadian universities to publish animal research statistics annually. The university publishes the data as part of its overall commitment to openness and transparency.

The data was collected for UBC’s annual report to the Canadian Council on Animal Care (CCAC), a national organization that oversees the ethical use of animals in science.

“Animal research is essential to advancing medical knowledge and developing better treatments for both humans and animals. This research also supports animal welfare, conservation and preservation efforts around the world, including responses to climate change and environmental impacts,” said Jennifer Ogeer, university veterinarian with UBC Animal Care Services.



“At UBC animals are only involved in research when it is absolutely necessary. When conducting this research, we prioritize animal welfare and provide the highest standard of animal care in line with all regulations and veterinary oversight.”

Developing research methods that reduce, refine and replace animals involved in research is always a guiding principle, as is UBC’s dedication to ensuring that all research animals receive the highest levels of care. Procedures are reviewed and approved by the university’s animal care committee, made up of research experts, licensed veterinarians and community representatives.

In addition to sharing statistics, UBC provides a virtual tour of its animal care facilities. For UBC’s 2024 animal research statistics and information about oversight and recent medical and scientific discoveries achieved through research involving animals, visit https://animalresearch.ubc.ca.

BACKGROUND | UBC 2024 ANIMAL RESEARCH STATS

Animals involved in UBC research in 2024

In 2024, a total of 182,407 animals were involved in 435 research and teaching protocols at UBC. This represents a one-per-cent decrease in the total number of animals involved compared to 2023, while the number of protocols dropped from 443 in 2023.

In 2024, more than 98 per cent of animals involved in UBC research were rodents, fish, reptiles and amphibians.

More than 46 per cent of animals in research at UBC in 2024 were rodents, numbering 84,761, compared to 82,001 in 2023. A little over 39 per cent of animals involved in UBC research in 2024 were fish, numbering 71,747, compared to 76,286 in 2023. Almost 13 per cent of animals involved in UBC research in 2024 were reptiles and amphibians, totaling 23,050, compared to 24,404 in 2023.

Sixty per cent of the animals (109,573) were involved in procedures that cause little or no discomfort or stress or minor stress or pain of short duration (CCAC Categories of Invasiveness B and C). These include observations of animal behaviours, blood sampling, tagging and tracking of wild animals.