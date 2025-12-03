15 ways UBC researchers broke new ground in 2025 

Here are 15 highlights showing how UBC researchers and key partners advanced knowledge, technology and real-world solutions in 2025.

NASA’s Space Launch System rocket carrying the Orion spacecraft launches on the Artemis I flight test, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Photo Credit: NASA/Keegan Barber.

From breakthroughs in organ transplantation to alerting us to the risks of space junk, UBC research made headlines in 2025, capturing global attention and sparking important conversations.

Beyond the most-read stories, other discoveries quietly pushed boundaries, from effective deer-management methods to innovative approaches to cancer care and recycling.

Here are 15 highlights showing how UBC researchers and key partners advanced knowledge, technology and real-world solutions in 2025, listed by date:

Canada Food Flows, a new web tool, shows that most fruits and many vegetables are imported—mainly from the U.S. and Mexico—revealing Canada’s trade dependencies and climate vulnerability.

Calculations revealed a 26-per-cent yearly chance that uncontrolled rocket debris crosses busy airspace, prompting calls for stronger global policies as launches rise.

Centuries-old Xwémalhkwu (Homalco) First Nation (HFN) stories found a new life in comic form in Xwémalhkwu Hero Stories: A Graphic Novel, led by HFN and journalist Tchadas Leo.

Analysis of top TikTok videos found that fewer than half of ADHD claims matched clinical guidelines, fueling misconceptions, self-diagnosis risks and overestimated prevalence among young adults.

Spikeless, a discreet stir stick, detects drink-spiking drugs within 30 seconds, offering an affordable, single-use solution.

A pan-Canadian team grew young patients’ tumours in chicken eggs, analyzed proteins and identified personalized drugs fast enough to guide treatment.

Drones and robots are now used for autonomous fire-line creation and chemical-free crop monitoring, boosting wildfire mitigation and precision agriculture

GlycoCaging, a plant-based drug activated by gut bacteria, showed strong anti-inflammatory effects in mice at low doses, promising new therapies for inflammatory bowel disease.

An emergency wildfire site built by UBCO student Jenna Taylor during Manitoba’s evacuation integrated real-time maps and data to support community-focused disaster response.

Replacing a 10-cent refund with a 0.01-per-cent chance to win $1,000 increased recycling by 47 per cent—proving that big-win thrills can drive sustainable behaviour.

The use of AI tools to digitize and translate General e grand estoria, a 13th-century Spanish universal history, unlocked new insights.

MycoToilet uses mycelium to break down solid waste into compost, offering a sustainable alternative to conventional sanitation.

A kidney was successfully converted from blood type A to universal type O, a breakthrough for organ transplantation.

Indigenous-led hunting best manages deer hyperabundance and restores ecosystems and culture on B.C.’s Gulf Islands, new research found.

A robot simulating altered body perception reveals how the brain integrates sensory signals for balance—advancing rehabilitation, robotics and human equilibrium research.