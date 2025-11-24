Against the odds: How a former youth in care found his way from chaos to teaching as a UBC Education grad

From foster care to the graduation stage, Jonathan Alvaji’s journey is a story of resilience, mentorship and second chances.

When Jonathan Alvaji walks across the stage at UBC’s graduation ceremony on Nov. 26, he’ll be thinking about the people who helped him reach the milestone he once thought impossible.

“I went to about eight different elementary schools,” says Alvaji, 37. “My parents had a lot of legal issues, which forced us to move around a lot. I didn’t fully understand it at the time, but it was very chaotic.”

By age 13, the legal problems had escalated to the point that Alvaji was placed in the care of his grandmother. Shortly after, she made a choice that would change his life.

“My grandma didn’t want me to end up like my dad, so she made the decision to put me in foster care,” he said. “She says it was the hardest thing she’s ever had to do. We still stayed in contact, and I saw her frequently, but that decision probably saved me.”

A diamond in the rough

The first real stability Alvaji found was at Garibaldi High School in Maple Ridge, B.C.

“One of the first people I met after getting to Garibaldi was my youth worker, Coralee. She was an incredible support for me during my high school days and in the years since. She is someone I could always talk to and rely on.”

Coralee Tibando has remained in contact with Alvaji since their time together at Garibaldi and remembers him vividly.

“When I think of Jonathan, the first word that comes to mind is resiliency,” Tibando said. “He’s eccentric, funny and completely authentic. He genuinely has impacted my life just as much as I’ve impacted his.”

Alvaji received support from many staff members during his time at Garibaldi, but one of his teachers, Scott Ormiston, became another essential figure in his growth.

“Mr. O really instilled accountability,” he said. “Whenever I got in trouble, he’d say, ‘You made this decision, and now there’s a consequence.’ He believed in me when I didn’t believe in myself. He saw potential in me and made me feel valued.”

It was Alvaji’s determination that stands out in Ormiston’s memories of their years spent together.

“Despite all the challenges he faced, Jonathan wanted to better himself at a young age,” Ormiston said. “He struggled socially at first with the other kids, but he was determined. When he started taking shop classes, he truly began to shine.”

Discovering his path and finding the courage to pursue it

After high school, Alvaji earned his Red Seal certification in cabinetmaking and began his career in the trades.

“I always loved shop class—that’s where I really thrived,” he said. “I enjoyed what I did and got to work on some really fun projects, but I always felt the desire to give back because of the impact Mr. O and Coralee had on me.”

Based on that, the idea of going back to school to become a teacher was always in the back of his mind.

“At my best friend’s wedding, the maid of honour was going to school to become a shop teacher,” said Alvaji. “I started thinking, ‘In 10 years, am I going to regret not doing this?’ The answer was yes, so I decided to take a chance on myself and enroll at BCIT.”

Provincial tuition waiver

program changed Alvaji’s life

Alvaji began his post-secondary journey by completing the Technology Teacher Education program at BCIT before moving on to UBC where he completed the 11-month teacher education program in 2025. The provincial tuition waiver program for former youth in care was instrumental in allowing him to pursue both programs and succeed. Alvaji is one of 96 former youth-in-care students that have used the provincial tuition waiver and graduated from UBC since it was implemented in 2014.

“I learned about the tuition waiver when I got to BCIT,” he said. “When the provincial government removed the age limit, it made me eligible to receive funding which completely changed things for me. Without that waiver, I couldn’t have afforded school.”

UBC became a place where Alvaji thrived, winning the 2025 Skills for Hope Foundation Award in Education.

“I had a lot of limiting beliefs about myself before I got to UBC—especially about my writing and grammar skills, but I passed with flying colours and realized I could actually do this,” he said.

He also discovered a community through UBC’s former youth-in-care student group.

“It’s nice to know you’re not alone, even if most of us keep it pretty private,” he said.

Dr. Kieran Forde, Cohort Facilitator for UBC’s Technology Education program, met Alvaji in 2024 while he was still a student at BCIT. Forde worked closely with Alvaji during his practicum placements, taught two of his classes at UBC, and supported him during his transition to his teaching career in September of 2025.

“Jonathan is the kind of person you root for,” said Forde. “He’s extremely conscientious and sets a very high bar for himself. He was also sensitive to the difference between being a student and what it means to be a teacher candidate.”

“When Jonathan shared some of his story about his early years, I was happy to become another link in the chain of care that has run through Jon’s education,” he said. “From high school, through BCIT and UBC, many people have taken a keen interest in supporting Jon’s success. We are all so excited to see what happens next for him in his career.”

Becoming a teacher and giving back

Alvaji’s practicum experience confirmed his new direction.

“I realized how much I love teaching,” he said. “It was challenging but also rewarding, and above all it just felt right.”

Alvaji began his career as a technology teacher in Terrace in September. His goal is to carry forward the lessons he learned from Forde, Tibando and Ormiston about the power of believing in students.

“I remember the impact their support had on me, and that’s what I want to give my students, too. I don’t want to write students off based on their background or behaviour,” he said. “You never know what’s going on in their lives.”

On graduation day, Alvaji’s grandmother will be in the audience.

“She’s been one of my biggest supporters all along, and I’m so grateful to have her here supporting me,” said Alvaji.

“It’s going to be a full circle moment for me.”