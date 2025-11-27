How warming winters could reshape B.C.’s Christmas tree choices

Forest geneticist Dr. Sally Aitken explains how warming winters, droughts and pests could change which species thrive—and what that means for holiday shoppers.

As British Columbians prepare for the holiday season, climate change is reshaping the Christmas tree industry in unexpected ways.

We spoke with Dr. Sally Aitken, a forest geneticist at UBC, about why warming winters may shift which species can thrive on B.C. farms and how extreme weather is affecting the trees we bring into our homes each December.

How is climate change affecting B.C.’s Christmas tree industry?

We’re seeing several challenges. Recent droughts have made it harder to establish young trees, and the heat dome in 2021 killed or damaged young trees at many Christmas tree farms—trees that might have been coming to market now. Douglas fir, the mainstay of B.C.’s Christmas tree farms, is fairly drought-tolerant, but newly planted seedlings are still vulnerable. That early stress alone could push growers to rethink their species mix.

We’re also seeing more insect and disease pressure on conifers, including pathogens like Swiss needle cast, which causes trees to lose needles, and no one wants a sparse Christmas tree.

Are some Christmas tree species more vulnerable than others?

Yes. The “premium trees” (true firs like noble fir) are more sensitive. They’re naturally higher-elevation species, and warming temperatures are making lower-elevation farms less suitable for them.

We’ve seen die-offs of related fir species in other countries during heat and drought events. In South Korea, for example, a fir species experienced widespread mortality linked to warmer, drier conditions.

Could this change what types of trees we see for sale?

Possibly. One interesting candidate is white fir. It’s not native to B.C. but grows in California and Oregon, and climate models suggest it could do well here as conditions warm. That’s not ideal for native ecosystems, but it could create options for growers.

If warming continues, consumers may see more heat-tolerant species and fewer traditional true firs. Economics also matter: Douglas fir reaches six feet in six or more years, while true firs take longer. Growers need to balance production time with demand for premium species.

What’s the biggest climate threat to Christmas trees right now?

Unusually warm winter spells followed by sudden hard frosts can damage trees. We saw the impact of that pattern when B.C. lost most of its fruit and wine grape crop after a warm January was followed by extreme cold. Christmas trees face the same vulnerability. Those abrupt swings can damage or kill young trees.

Are there any climate advantages for Christmas tree farming?

Compared with natural forests, growers have more control. They can irrigate during drought, fertilize when needed and keep inputs relatively low. And importantly, Christmas trees come from agricultural land, not natural forests, so they don’t contribute to deforestation.

What’s your advice for holiday shoppers?

Think of a Christmas tree as a chance to make a thoughtful environmental choice. A real tree is lower-impact than many holiday items that get used once and thrown out. Support local growers, charities and community groups that sell trees. And after the holidays, make sure your tree is composted or mulched. Many communities, including UBC Botanical Garden offer easy drop-off options. Small decisions like that, multiplied across households, make a real difference.