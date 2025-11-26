New research reveals decline in B.C. kindergarteners developmental health after pandemic

More than one in three kindergarten children in B.C. are entering school with challenges in one or more core areas of development—a rate higher than ever recorded in the province, according to new research from the Human Early Learning Partnership (HELP) based out of UBC’s School of Population and Public Health (SPPH).

The report, Early Years Disrupted, offers the first comprehensive look at how young children are doing since the COVID-19 pandemic. Researchers measured the developmental health of 33,625 B.C. children in their kindergarten year by surveying their teachers. The findings reveal that 35.8 per cent of children scored below established benchmarks in at least one core area of development, up from about 32 per cent before the pandemic.

“This is the highest vulnerability rate we have seen since we began collecting this data 24 years ago,” said Dr. Martin Guhn, associate professor at HELP and SPPH. “The pandemic disrupted many aspects of family life—employment, child care, social interactions and community supports—and we are now seeing the ripple effects in classrooms.”

The research team uses a tool called the Early Development Instrument (EDI), which tracks five areas of development:

Area of development Percentage of kids deemed vulnerable

2017–2020 Percentage of kids deemed vulnerable

2021–2025 Communication skills and general knowledge 14.5% 16.7% Social competence 16.1% 18.4% Emotional maturity 17.4% 19.2% Language and cognitive development 10.5% 11.5% Physical health and well-being 14.9% 15.8%

All five areas showed increases in vulnerability compared to pre-pandemic levels. The sharpest rise was in communication skills and general knowledge, followed by social competence and emotional maturity—skills that help children interact with others and manage their feelings.

The study also found that the percentage of children vulnerable in three or more areas jumped by 14 per cent relative to the previous rate, representing more than 4,400 children. This increase in “multiple vulnerabilities” suggests that some children are facing complex challenges that could affect their learning and well-being for years to come.

Early challenges can shape a child’s future outcomes

Previous research has shown that children who start school vulnerable in one or more areas of development are more likely to struggle academically and socially later. For example, those who have difficulty with emotional regulation in kindergarten are at higher risk of developing mental health issues in adolescence, and those who show vulnerabilities in early cognitive development are more likely to struggle academically in high school.

“The early years set the foundation for everything that follows,” said Dr. Guhn. “When a child enters school already behind in key areas, it can have lasting consequences—not just for their education, but for their health and future opportunities.”

The findings come at a time when many families are still dealing with the lasting effects of the pandemic—higher living costs, uneven access to child care, and mental health challenges.

While the study does not pinpoint causes, research shows that access to resources for families and communities is the strongest predictor of childhood vulnerabilities. When resources are limited, children often miss out on healthy activities and positive experiences such as physical play, time with other children, nutritious meals and adequate sleep. They also have fewer opportunities for social interaction with parents or caregivers.

These gaps were amplified during the pandemic, when many children spent less time in structured programs and social settings. As a result, more children may have missed experiences that support language, social and emotional development.

“We need to invest in the early years. Societies that provide resources to communities and support families with young children do well in the long run,” said Dr. Guhn. “That means paying living wages, reducing child poverty, creating affordable, high-quality child care and having well-resourced family and community programs and services. These are not just nice-to-have—they are essential if we want to reverse these trends.”

With support from provincial ministries, HELP has been tracking developmental health in B.C. for more than two decades. This latest report underscores the importance of ongoing monitoring and providing supports and resources to ensure that all children have the best possible start in life.

For more information, visit earlylearning.ubc.ca.