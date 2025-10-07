What to know about COVID-19 vaccines this fall

As fall virus season approaches and COVID-19 cases show early signs of increasing, UBC experts Dr. Fawziah Lalji and Dr. Julie Bettinger answer common questions about 2025 vaccines and this year's immunization program.

As fall virus season approaches and COVID-19 cases show early signs of increasing, UBC experts answer common questions about 2025 vaccines and this year’s immunization program.

Dr. Fawziah Lalji (FL), professor in the faculty of pharmaceutical sciences, specializes in vaccine research using B.C.’s health administrative data. Dr. Julie Bettinger (JB), professor in the faculty of medicine, has expertise in infectious disease epidemiology and vaccine effectiveness.

Is COVID-19 vaccination still important in 2025?

FL: Yes. Canada continues to monitor respiratory viruses, including COVID-19, influenza and RSV. According to recent BCCDC data, COVID-19 cases are rising across Canada but remain at moderate levels in B.C. This highlights the ongoing importance of vaccination.

Who should get vaccinated?

JB: Everyone benefits from the vaccine as it prevents COVID and all its complications, including long COVID. High-risk groups are prioritized and receive the vaccine free of charge: people 65 and older, Indigenous peoples, long-term care residents, those with underlying medical conditions, pregnant people and healthcare workers.

In B.C., COVID-19 and influenza vaccines are free for all residents aged six months and older this season, including those not in high-risk groups. The new formulation is designed to better match circulating variants.

FL: A subset of high-risk individuals may be advised to receive a second dose in the spring: those aged 80 and older, long-term care residents and moderately to severely immunocompromised individuals aged six months and up.

Is it safe to get the flu and COVID vaccines at the same time?

FL: COVID and flu vaccines can be given safely at the same time, ideally in different arms. Canadian data show co-administration is safe. Fever and achiness are normal post-vaccination responses.

Where and when can I get vaccinated?

FL: Vaccines will be available across Canada at local pharmacies, public health clinics and healthcare provider offices. Most provinces provide COVID-19 vaccines at no cost to high-risk residents. Check your province’s health website for booking and availability.

JB: In B.C., notifications to book vaccine appointments start Tuesday, Oct. 7, with immunization appointments available from Oct. 14.

Eligible priority recipients will get an email or text from GetVaccinatedBC, depending on registration preferences. Healthy adults outside priority groups can book vaccines at local pharmacies or public health clinics.

If you’ve previously received a COVID-19 shot in B.C., you’re already registered in the province’s Get Vaccinated system and will get an invitation when it’s your turn. If not, you’ll need to register online to receive your invitation, which will include a direct link to book appointments for both COVID-19 and flu vaccines.

Why get the updated vaccine, and how effective is it?

JB: Respiratory virus infections rise in winter, so vaccination in the fall helps protect people during peak risk months. Because the virus mutates, updated vaccines are needed each year to target the circulating strain. Studies indicate the 2025-26 vaccines offer strong protection against the LP.8.1 variant, especially for adults 65 and over and younger adults with health conditions that increase their risk of severe COVID-19.

How are fall 2025 vaccines made?

FL: The World Health Organization and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration monitor virus evolution and vaccine performance, advising manufacturers on updates each spring. Health Canada has authorized Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna mRNA vaccines, distributed through provincial programs to local clinics and pharmacies.

Interview language(s): English

Useful resources