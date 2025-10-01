UBC launches a shared vision for a bright future: UBC’s Strategic Directions 2025–2030

Following endorsement by the Board of Governors and both Senates, the University of British Columbia has formally launched its refreshed strategic plan: UBC’s Strategic Directions 2025–2030.

“This plan will strongly position the university at a time of significant global challenges, technological disruption and local pressures, all of which are affecting UBC, the province and Canada,” said Miranda Lam, KC, Chair of the UBC Board of Governors. “UBC’s Strategic Directions 2025–2030 offer us a clear north star for these challenging times.”

At the inception of the process last fall, the community was asked to envision UBC in 2050. Hundreds of students, faculty and staff, collectively envisioned an ambitious and optimistic future that addresses today’s challenges while preparing for tomorrow’s opportunities. With teaching, learning and research as vital cornerstones, UBC in 2050 is “recognized as the best and most exciting university in Canada, and one of the premier institutions of higher learning in the world.”

Out of this vision came UBC’s Strategic Directions 2025–2030. The plan is grounded in the university’s crucial existing priorities and plans, which the University recommitted to as part of the process. These institutional plans include the Indigenous Strategic Plan, UBC Okanagan’s Declaration of Truth and Reconciliation Commitments, Climate Action Plan 2030, the Student Strategic Plan, the Strategic Equity and Anti -Racism (StEAR) Framework, the Focus on People Framework and the Wellbeing Strategic Framework.

In addition, UBC’s Strategic Directions 2025–2030 introduces seven new and exciting strategic directions that will help UBC catalyze its impact as a top-ranked university that is home to world-class teaching, learning and research.

“UBC’s Strategic Directions 2025–2030, builds on UBC’s strengths, reaffirms our mission of academic and research excellence, and positions the university to meet the challenges and opportunities of the next five years,” said President and Vice-Chancellor, Dr. Benoit Antoine Bacon. “This plan is more than a strategy—it’s a call to action, positioning UBC as a global leader in research and teaching that inspires people, ideas, and action for a better world.”

The new strategic directions focus on a range of critical areas including enhancing experiential learning, accelerating innovation, expanding partnerships, and advancing responsible use of emerging technologies such as AI.

They also will help the university leverage the strengths of UBC as a unified system with two distinct and complementary campuses—Vancouver and Okanagan—while increasing flexibility and access for learners across B.C. and beyond.

The seven new strategic directions are:

Discover and innovate for impact

Partner for purpose

Create flexibility for learners

Enhance experiential education

education Maximize UBC system strengths

Nurture a strong and vibrant UBC community

Excel in the development and application of emerging technologies

“The work by our campus community on UBC Okanagan’s core academic priorities will be critical as UBC prepares to maximize system strengths by reinforcing the unique offerings of each campus,” said Dr. Lesley Cormack, Principal and Deputy Vice-Chancellor, UBC Okanagan. “UBCO’s commitment to resilience, high-impact student experiences and sense of place, directly align with UBC planning.”

As one of the top public research-intensive universities in the world with a 117-year history, and more than 70,000 students and 20,000 faculty and staff across two campuses, UBC is a global leader in research and teaching.



“UBC’s Strategic Directions 2025–2030 places our students, faculty, staff, and partners at the center of UBC’s success,” said UBC Vancouver Provost and Vice-President Academic, Dr. Gage Averill. “It is a shared vision that unites our community, and our campuses, and signals to governments, industry, and society that UBC is a global leader in cultivating academic excellence and impact in teaching, learning and research, while adapting to new realities and addressing the most pressing issues and challenges of our time.”

For more information on UBC’s Strategic Directions 2025–2030, please go here.